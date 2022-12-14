Apple’s OG MagSafe Leather Wallet hits best price of the holiday season at $25 (Orig. $59)

Rikka Altland -
AppleBest Buy
Reg. $59 $25

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s official previous-generation MagSafe Leather Wallet for $24.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Delivering the best price in months, today’s offer is down from the usual $59 going rate in order to undercut our previous mention by $1. This is the best price of the holiday season and likely one last chance to save before Christmas. While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the Find My tech is a must for your new iPhone accessory, the latest version of Leather MagSafe Wallet is also on sale right now. Dropping down to one of its best prices yet, the refreshed version with location-finding tech is now down from its usual $59 going rate in order to land at $45.

All of this week’s other best deals are now underway over in our Apple guide. So far we’re tracking some notable holiday markdowns across many of its latest devices that just released earlier this fall including M2 iPad Pros, Apple Watch Series 8 models, and more.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

J.Crew Flash Sale takes 50% off your purchase with deal...
Get your bake on with new low on Ninja’s hybrid h...
LEVOIT’s smart 300S Air Purifier back to Black Fr...
LEGO’s new Jazz Club arrives as its Modular Build...
OtterBox’s MagSafe 3K Wireless Power Bank just hi...
Latest Chromecast with Google TV streamers on sale: 4K ...
Bartesian premium Keurig-style cocktail maker undercuts...
Greenworks electric cordless snow throwers and shovels ...
Load more...
Show More Comments