Apple’s Find My Leather MagSafe Wallet delivers before the holidays at $45 Black Friday price

Amazon is now once again offering the latest Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My for $44.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly $59, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, and it is still listed as arriving before Christmas. While we did see fleeting and quite limited offer from Verizon as well as on select colorways for less in the past, this is a great chance to score one for gifts with a solid discount on a few different colorways. Alongside the same specially tanned and finished European leather construction as the previous OG model, which is currently on sale at $26, the newer offering delivers support for Apple’s Find My tech so you can lock down its location if it ever gets misplaced. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.

If the feature-rich, genuine leather Apple variant isn’t doing it for you or you’re just looking for something more affordable, take a look at the deal we spotted yesterday on Spigen’s new 3-card vegan leather MagSafe wallet. It is now sitting at a new $25 all-time low and you can get all of the details you need right here.

On the power-packed MagSafe side of things, you’ll want to hit up our deal coverage for Anker’s just-refreshed MagGo Power Bank. Delivering 5,000mAh of extra juice to your on-the-go set, you can land the first solid discount not he latest model right now. This one neatly snaps to the back of your MagSafe-ready iPhone with the the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. Get a closer look right here.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your credit and debit cards close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone.**

Crafted from specially tanned and finished French leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you

