Satechi takes 25% off popular iPad USB-C hubs, backlit keyboards, more from $22

Satechi has launched a new 25% off sale today ahead of the holidays, discounting an assortment of its popular iPad accessories in the process. Just apply code IPAD25 at checkout, which arrives alongside free shipping in orders over $40. Our top pick from the sale is the Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro at $74.99. Down from $100, you’re looking at $25 in savings alongside a match of the holiday discount. It’s also the best price of the year. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a stand for turning your iPad into a more full-fledged desktop machine. In true Satechi fashion it’s comprised of aluminum and packs a folding design. We also found it to be a compelling offering in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale has the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard at $52.49. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the same 25% price cut as everything else in the sale and also matching the best discount of the year. Sporting an unapologetically Apple design wrapped in an aluminum exterior, Satechi’s X1 keyboard rocks Bluetooth connectivity with a battery-powered design. There’s still backlit keys as well as a macOS layout, USB-C port, and ability to switch between three different devices. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at the experience and how it compares to Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard.

And speaking of must-have accessories for the iPad on sale above, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard will complement the experience at its best price of the year. Dropping down to $210 in both white and black styles, this keyboard folio is $89 off and marking a rare chance to bring the unique floating hinge design with built-in trackpad to your iPad Pro workstation for the lowest price in years.

Satechi Aluminum iPad Stand features:

Push the boundaries of a traditional setup with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro, combining all the capabilities of a desktop with the convenience of a tablet. Designed for Apple iPad Pro (2018 & newer), the stand features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – for easy access to peripherals while elevating your iPad Pro. With its convenient foldable design and modern aluminum finish, the stand is perfect for wherever you work – no desktop required.

