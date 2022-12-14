Start PC gaming on Skytech’s i5/RTX 3060 Ti desktop with 32GB DDR5 at $1,500 ($400 off)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shiva i5/32GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,499.99 shipped. Down $400 from its normal going rate, today’s deal comes within $50 of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon for this system. While we see 12th Generation i5 and RTX 3060 Ti systems go on sale semi often, you’ll find that this model takes things up a notch by offering 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is pretty notable at this price point. There’s also 1TB of NVMe storage in tow, with room for additional M.2 SSDs and even standard SATA drives if you just need mass storage. So, if you’re looking for a system that can handle 1440p gaming with relative ease, then Skytech’s Shiva is a solid choice all around. Plus, it leaves room for upgrades in the future should you want to swap in a more powerful CPU, GPU, or even more RAM. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving above, put some of that spare cash toward picking up the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse paired with the G Pro mechanical keyboard. The bundle can be picked up for $179 on Amazon and gives you a premium mouse and keyboard to pair with your new system.

Then, check out ASTRO’s A50 wireless gaming headset with base station that’s on sale right now. Down to $250, this marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked and drops $50 from its normal going rate. Then, you can swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can upgrade the gaming setup as we head into the holiday season.

Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Shiva offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

