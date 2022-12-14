Subnautica V2.0 Living Large update delivers new base components and cloud saves

Subnautica is one of the most unique games I’ve played in a while. However, the game’s Below Zero version has been receiving all of the attention lately – until now. Subnautica has officially hit version 2.0 with the Living Large update, which brings “over 800” bug fixes alongside new features, functions, and more. Plus, it’s available as a free update to those who already own the game, so if you have Subnautica, be sure to head below to find out all that’s changed in the Living Large V2.0 update.

If you’ve been a Subnautica player for a while, then you know just how long folks have been waiting for a big update to hit the game. Well, it’s finally here. Dubbed the Living Large update, it’s been “a labor of love” for the entire Subnautica team, according to the news piece put out on Steam last night.

The goal with this update was essentially to bring both Subnautica and Below Zero into a unified version of Unity, which has been achieved. This also means that several of the quality-of-life features, fixes, and performance improvements that were already in Below Zero are now officially available in the base Subnautica game.

Speaking of base (pun intended), there are several new base pieces in Subnautica that were only available in Below Zero before. Specifically, you’ll be able to use the Large Room, Glass Dome, and surface hatches to make your bases better than ever before. There have also been changes and optimizations to the save system, making it faster and more reliable to save and retrieve saved games.

The Subnautica team has also closed over 800 bugs, including multiple issues related to base building, vehicle navigation, and piloting. So, if you’ve had problems in Subnautica before, there’s a good chance those issues have been resolved.

However, the Subnautica team knows that not everyone will want to jump right into the latest update. So, they’ve left the old version in the legacy beta channel, so you can still play that way. This is great for those who use lots of mods or maybe just have a long-term save that you don’t want to risk.

Some of the highlighted patch notes are:

Item bars

Add pinned recipes

Add run mode

Improved performance

Intro skipping improvements

Cloud saves on PC

And more

In all, this is one of the best Subnautica updates that we’ve seen to date. One of the biggest changes that I’m looking forward to, however, is cloud saves on PC. The Living Large update for Subnautica is available now at no cost to those who already own the game and is included with all future purchases.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m honestly pretty stoked for this Subnautica update. I’ve loved the game for a while but haven’t put a ton of time into it as I’m constantly switching PCs, changing components, or doing something that wiped my saved game progress. Now that there’s cloud save support and a host of other updates, I’m very excited to dive back into the world of Subnautica again once the holiday season is over.

