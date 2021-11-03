Amazon’s new Smart Air Quality Monitor tracks temp, humidity, VOCs, and more with Alexa

Today, Amazon is launching the latest expansion to its lineup of Echo smart home peripheral devices. Meant to supplement the experience of its Alexa devices, the new Air Quality Monitor arrives to bring some added metrics to your setup.

Amazon announces new Smart Air Quality Monitor

Serving as an add-on device to your existing Echo speaker or smart display, the new Amazon Air Quality Monitor brings various stats into the picture. In total, there are five different stats that the accessory will keep tabs on, including the usual inclusions like temperature and humidity alongside carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The puck design packs an all-white build with a color-coded LED display on the front. Alongside sending off data to your Alexa devices, it will also be able to indicate current air quality right from the screen on top of the notifications from Amazon’s digital assistant. So while you can keep tabs on things yourself, Alexa will also do the work of alerting you if a certain stat drops below a specified threshold.

All of the sensors on the Amazon Air Quality Monitor can also be integrated into your existing Alexa Routines. This will let you take advantage of the five different stats for further automating your smart home, be it having a heater turn on this winter when the temperature drops or running an air purifier to help cut down on airborne particles.

Today’s news also arriving fittingly after Amazon announced back in September that it would be releasing the first in-house smart thermostat to pair with Alexa. So now the climate control and air quality package is complete with the new monitor from Amazon. I can only imagine how nice of a pairing both of these will be together for tying hyperlocal readings into your AC and heating.

Pre-order ahead of December release

Now available for pre-order, the new Amazon Air Quality Monitor arrives with a $69.99 price tag. You can lock-in an order now ahead of shipping next month, on December 8.

9to5Toys’ take:

Air quality monitors have certainly been growing in popularity as of late, and so it’s only fitting that as Amazon expands its Echo stable, we’d see one of the devices join the lineup. And all things considered, I think that Amazon has delivered a pretty solid feature set. Sure, this isn’t the most affordable offering out there, but it has a sleek design and out-of-the-box connectivity with Alexa.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!