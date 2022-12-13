Control Amazon’s smart plugs, switches, and power strips with Alexa, now starting from $14.50

Joining the rest of our Philips Hue and smart home holiday deals, Amazon is now offering 20% off a range of its intelligent Amazon Basics plugs, power strips, switches, and outlets. The deals start from under $14.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. All of the gear on sale here today is relatively new, having released within the last year or so, as Amazon’s affordable way to introduce some Alexa- and smartphone-enabled gear into your space. From no hub-required outdoor plugs to control lighting without getting out into the cold to versatile power strips to automate and schedule a plethora of electronics, you’ll find the second-best prices we have ever tracked available here on just about everything. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon Basics smart home holiday deals:

As we mentioned above, the smart home gear price drops continue in our dedicated hub. Not the least of which include products like the Wyze smart lock and Google’s latest Nest Thermostat that will help keep your heating (and cooling) at optimum levels, effectively reducing energy bills and maintaining a comfortable working and holiday celebration environment. Take a closer look at this deal while it’s still live right here.

Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip features:

SMART UPGRADE: Amazon Basics Smart Power Strip works with Alexa to add voice control to your home; an easy upgrade from your traditional power strip

CERTIFIED FOR HUMANS: Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. Smart home made easy for non-experts

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away

SIMPLE TO SET UP AND USE: Plug in the power strip, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes

INDIVIDUAL CONTROL OR GROUPING: Includes 3 independently controllable outlets plus 2 always-on USB ports. Control each outlet individually by voice or remotely; or create groups in the Alexa app to combine devices together

