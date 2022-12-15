ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 returns to all-time low with 2-in-1 folding form-factor at $530

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 for $529.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at $70 in savings as well as a match of the all-time low for only the second time. This is one of the first discounts to date, too. Sporting a 2-in-1 design centered around a folding 360-degree hinge, this ASUS Chromebook sports a 14-inch 1080p NanoEsge display that is complemented by an included stylus. Packed into the design is also a pair of USB-A 3.2 ports to go alongside dual USB-C slots and a microSD card slot. From there you’re also looking at 128GB of internal SSD storage to round out the package alongside 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

If you need something a little more full-featured compared to a Chrome OS device, this morning saw Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro go on sale as part of a refurbished Woot sale. With at least $499 in savings across several different cellular models, the best prices to date are now live starting at $800.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 features:

Aspect Ratio:16:9 Powered by the Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor 2.5 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 2 cores) 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.2 14-inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display with Garaged USI Stylus A durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode.

