12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off in 1-day Woot refurbished sale from $800, more

Through the end of the day, Woot is now marking down a collection of certified refurbished MacBooks and iPads to some of the best prices ever. Shipping is free for Prime members as we’ve come to expect, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick puts Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro in the spotlight, discounting cellular configurations starting at $799.99 for the 128GB capacity. That’s down from the original $1,299 going rate, a new all-time low, and $499 in savings. There are also higher-end models at up to $1,299 off.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Woot is also marking down a collection of other refurnished Apple gear including MacBooks, iPads, and tons of other previous-generation devices. You’ll want to shop the entire collection of markdowns before the sale expires come the end of the day.

We’re also still tracking some of the lowest prices yet on Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for those who would prefer going with the latest and greatest experience instead. Delivering as much as $99 in savings, this 11-inch iPadOS experience now starts from $749 to deliver much of the same features as the lead deal, just with the more recent M2 chip under the hood.

Regardless of which iPad you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. Especially now that it’s down to $89.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

