Elgato’s best-selling Stream Deck drops to lowest price of the year at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the original Elgato Stream Deck for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $150, you’re looking at a match of the 2022 all-time low as well as the first discount since back in May. This comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date. Featuring 15 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s best-selling Stream Deck natively integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow that are entirely customizable with the companion app. All of that makes it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators, and professionals alike who are looking to take some of the tedium of getting their workstations configured. Head below for more.

This year we also took a hands-on look at the new MK.2 version of the Stream Deck, seeing what new features it brings to the table. While the same 15-key design remains, plenty of quality of life updates have rolled over including a more streamlined stand, USB-C connectivity, and even a new white colorway. Though one of my biggest takeaways from the review was that the Stream Deck is just as compelling for PC gamers and Twitch streamers as it is for anyone looking to get even more out of their macOS workstations.

Earlier this week, we also saw a collection of other Elgato battlestation upgrades go on sale, too. Ranging from key lights for brightening up your space to microphones and other gear that’s perfect for streaming setups and workstations alike, the best prices ever are now live across an assortment of gear that you can read about right here.

Elgato Stream Deck features:

Stream Deck puts 15 LCD keys at your fingertips for ultimate studio control. Simply tap to switch scenes, launch media, tweet your feats and more. Personalize your keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds, and get visual feedback every time you execute a command. With Stream Deck, maximize your production value and focus on what matters most: Your audience. Interface Integrated USB 2.0 cable.

