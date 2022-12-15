Native Union’s waterproof canvas 13- and 16-inch MacBook sleeves now 25% off at $30

The official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering its 13-inch Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off, within few bucks of the limited Black Friday sale, and the lowest we have tracked otherwise. You’ll also find the same deal available on the 16-inch model with the same pricing comparison – both options arrive before Christmas at the time of writing. Available in Indigo, Sage, and Slate colorways, it is described as a “minimalist, foolproof solution for everyday on-the-go protection and carry.” Made of a form-fitting coated canvas fabric with genuine leather accents, it also features a water-repellent zipper and subtle Native Union branding. More details below.

A particularly affordable and popular off-brand model you’ll find on Amazon for less than half the price comes by way of the MOSISO sleeve. While likely not as high-quality overall, the neoprene cover also includes a small case for additional accessories and starts at just under $13 Prime shipped.

Be sure to check out the new CASETiFY x Minions MacBook and iPhone gear that was just announced. But if you’re on the hunt for a new Apple notebook altogether, check the ongoing price drops we are tracking on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air and Pro on sale from $999 shipped right here alongside the rest of our Apple Mac mini/Studio offers.

Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve features:

EVERYDAY PROTECTION: A minimalist, foolproof solution for everyday on-the-go protection and carry. Compatible with MacBook Pro 15″ (2016 – 2019), MacBook Pro 16”(2019-2021).

QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP: Resistant textile exterior and quilted interior offers durable 360-degree protection without compromising slim form.

UNDERSTATED DESIGN: Form-fitting with a sleek, minimalist design to complement your MacBook. Features genuine leather accents for a subtle, premium finish to your everyday carry.

IT’S IN THE DETAILS: Features a water-repellent zipper and coated canvas to give your device even more protection from the elements.

