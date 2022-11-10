Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air and Pro on sale from $1,049 at Amazon (Save $150)

After seeing the M1 Pro MacBook Pros go up for sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now marking down both of the newer M2 counterparts. Headlining the deals, Amazon offers Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 256GB for $1,049 shipped. Typically selling for $1,199, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low at $150 off. This is still one of the first times we’ve seen a price cut this steep and the best in over a month. The 512GB capacity is also on sale, and now sitting at $1,349.99 from its usual $1,499 going rate.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more capable portable machine that ditches some of the flashier features found above, Amazon is also marking down Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro to $1,149. Normally you’d pay $1,299, with today’s offer arriving at the second-best price to date. At $150 off, we’ve only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back in July. This MacBook Pro configuration steps up to a more powerful package thanks to the built-in active cooling, but ditches the more unique colorways and MagSafe charging found on the M2 Air.

Otherwise, this week also saw both of Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros go on sale. Starting at the second-best price to date of $1,600, you’re looking at an even more capable way to take macOS for a spin thanks to a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that comes backed by $399 in savings. Plus, the 16-inch model is also getting in on the savings to join today’s M2 MacBook discounts.

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

