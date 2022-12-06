The Minions serve a new evil master now: CASETiFY’s latest MagSafe, iPhone 14 case, more collection has arrived

The CASETiFY Minions collection has arrived. Following the release of the latest film this past summer, the folks over at CASETiFY have now teamed up with Illumination (the same team responsible for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Universal Pictures to launch a new accessories collection featuring Kevin and the rest of the beloved Minions. Including the usual smattering of iPhone 14 and Galaxy cases, you’ll also find themed AirPods gear, AirTag keychains, MagSafe wallets, magnetic wireless chargers, MacBook covers, Apple Watch bands, and more now available for purchase. Head below for a closer look.

CASETiFY x Minions collection

CASETiFY is one of the more popular iPhone case and accessory makers out there, but it is also the purveyor of one of the largest collections of officially licensed gear, too. Its Co-Labs collaborations deliver themed gear featuring everything from the Star Wars sets we reviewed previously to accessories showcasing Street Fighter characters, Toy Story, Dragon Ball Z, Stranger Things, Harry Potter, Pokemon, and many others. These collections are easily some of the best and most extensive of their kind you’ll find anywhere and Kevin, Stuart, and Bob have joined the party to serve a new evil master… you.

As per usual, the CASETiFY Minions collection features a wide range of gear to accessorize just about every piece of Apple kit out there, including much of the gear we just saw on sale for Black Friday (and right now).

The Minions x CASETIFY collection celebrates one of the most successful franchises in the world. Designs feature beloved Minions characters, Kevin, Stuart, or Bob with playful banana designs on CASETiFY’s best-selling case lineup, including the Impact Case, Ultra Impact Case, and the all-new Bounce Case available now for the newly released iPhone 14 series.

The Minions Stuart and Bob MagSafe Wallets are particular standouts for me as well as the Nintendo Switch case in the upper right corner below:

And here’s a closer look at some of the MacBook and iPad options:

The CASETiFY Minions collection is now available for purchase ranging from $35 to $95.

And be sure to check out our hands-on review of the brand’s 2022 iPhone 14 Bounce Case – it’s most protective model yet – as well as the new stainless-steel Monolink Apple Watch band CASETiFY debuted recently.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!