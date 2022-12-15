There’s still time to land Osmo iPad/Fire tablet kits for the kids, deals from $14 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is giving folks another chance to land a sweet Osmo STEM kit for the youngsters. The deals start from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Osmo educational play sets provide kids with productive and fun ways to interact with Apple’s iPad or Amazon’s Fire tablets via an expandable set of activities to keep them engaged and learning. While some of the starter kits in today’s sale have jumped up a few bucks from the Black Friday listings, we are still tracking prices at 30% off the going rates. And the add-on sets, for folks already invested in the ecosystem, are in many cases actually a couple bucks or more lower than the best holiday listings we have tracked at up to 50% off. Head below for some top picks from today’s one-day sale – just about everything is listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing.

Osmo starter kit holiday deals:

Osmo add-on holiday deals:

If you’re still in the market for an iPad, today we are tracking up to $499 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models alongside everything you’ll find right here. You’ll also still find some great holiday deals live on the Fire HD kids’ tablets, but you’ll want to act fast there as pricing is starting to jump back up on some models.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad features:

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

SKILLS LEARNED: Visual problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, reading, learn physics & improve spelling & vocabulary. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

