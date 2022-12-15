Protect your home over the holidays with 2nd Gen Ring Alarm kits from $150 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is currently offering a selection of Ring Alarm 2nd Gen Bundles and cameras with deals starting from $130. Leading the way here is the Ring Alarm 2nd Gen 14-Piece Kit for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $330, this 24% discount, or solid $70 price drop comes within $40 of the 2022 low price we tracked back around Black Friday. This package will come with everything you need to secure your home with Ring aiming this kit at 2-4 bedroom homes. Centered around the base station, you will get eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, two keypads, and one range extender to ensure even coverage. The contact sensors are perfect for doors and windows with the motion detectors having some sensitivity adjustment so your pets won’t trip them while you’re away. Integration with Alexa means you can arm and disarm the system with your voice with Alexa even notifying you if a door is opened. Check out our launch coverage to get a closer look and head below for more bundles and cameras.

More Ring bundle and camera deals:

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Looking for a security camera on a budget? We’re still tracking the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera marked down to $30. The Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside the bundled cloud storage plan that offers continuous recording and other perks.

Ring 2nd Gen Security System features:

Better with Alexa: Arm and disarm Ring Alarm with your voice and get mobile alerts about the sound of broken glass or smoke alarms with Alexa Guard. Call trained agents from your Echo who can request the dispatch of emergency responders with Alexa Guard Plus, included with an eligible Ring Protect plan.

Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system.

Receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

Easily setup your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!