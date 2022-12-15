Save 54% on Zhiyun’s CRANE-M3 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer Pro Kit at all-time low of $299

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is now offering the Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Pro Kit for $299 shipped. Normally going for $649, this 54% discount, or solid $350 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this kit. This portable and compact camera gimbal features a 1.22-inch touchscreen that allows for “intuitive operation” and will display the current status of the gimbal. This is alongside the new sleek design that makes reaching every button, wheel, and joystick comfortable. There is even an integrated 800-lumen LED light to provide a little extra illumination on your subject in dark scenes alongside an included microphone and carrying bag. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below for the other gimbal deals.

Adorama is also offering the Zhiyun SMOOTH-X2 2-Axis Handheld Smartphone Stabilizer Combo for $59, today only. This compact gimbal will hold your phone to provide stabilized video while you’re out and about with the 265mm extendable rod allowing you to get a different angle. You can also attach the magnetic fill light which is included here to provide even lighting no matter the circumstance. Weighing only 300 grams, you can easily toss the gimbal in your bag, or use the included carrying case to take the gimbal on adventures.

Looking to have some external storage for your videos and pictures? We’re also tracking Crucial’s 2TB USB 3.2 Gen2 Portable SSD at its best price ever of $133. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen2 solution that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity. A top pick among our best bang for your buck options that just dropped even lower, it also delivers an anodized aluminum core with a 7.5-foot drop protection and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices.

Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer features:

Portable yet professional with great compatibility – That’s what describes CRANE-M3 the best. Compact body design and optimized axis arm structure deliver a better gripping and user experience. With the brand new dual-color-temperature lighting and professional audio solution, CRANE-M3 presents an outstanding filming experience in an all-in-one design.

