Dell’s Concept Luna laptop can be assembled by robots without adhesive and with minimal screws

Last year around this time, Dell unveiled what it dubbed Concept Luna, a laptop that aimed to be more sustainable compared to others on the market. This proof-of-concept was developed in collaboration with Intel to explore ways to reduce the number of materials needed, and reuse others, in the fabrication and construction of laptops. Though it was never meant to be sold, Concept Luna would help Dell implement features found within actual products in the future. Now, Dell is providing an update to Luna, though still don’t expect to see it on store shelves. Head below the fold to learn what Concept Luna has evolved to.

It’s more than just reducing emissions now

The major focus of Concept Luna last year was how to reduce waste and emissions while reusing materials. While this is still the end goal, Dell has now further enhanced Luna, eliminating the need for adhesives and cables while minimizing the use of screws. Not only do all of these impact the serviceability of a laptop, but they also make recycler’s jobs harder. Over the past year, Dell’s Experience Innovation Group worked to make these advances, and they even commissioned a micro-factory to help create what Luna is today: a laptop that robots can assemble and take apart.

Telemetry to monitor system health

One of the latest additions to Concept Luna is device telemetry. I know that telemetry and laptops don’t seem to go well with each other, but if it’s implemented in the way Dell describes and avoids user information, it can be very useful. The laptop could monitor telemetry from each individual aspect of the machine and notify the user when it could be time to upgrade the motherboard, for instance. It will also help in the refurbishment of laptops cause you don’t just throw out your car when something breaks, you replace whatever broke. Once the laptop has been repaired, it can make its way back into the market and not become eWaste.

Now, it does have to be made extremely clear that Concept Luna itself is not something you’ll soon go to the store and pick up. It is just a concept that Dell engineers are using to understand how they could implement features seen within the concept in retail products in the future. That being said, it is still cool to take a peek behind the curtain and see what these companies are researching and developing.

9to5Toys’ Take

The more companies like Dell, which notoriously uses proprietary power supplies, motherboards, and the such in its desktops and laptops, look to improve the repairability and sustainability of its machines, the better. It honestly shouldn’t be a feature to be able to repair and service your own hardware, but some companies don’t want to let go of devices. Hopefully, companies like Framework, which created a user-serviceable and fully upgradeable laptop, will encourage others to take the steps required to adopt repairability. I also hope to see something akin to Concept Luna from Dell in the coming years. However, I wouldn’t place any money on that happening.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!