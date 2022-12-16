Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone with OLED display hits $350 low (Reg. $600)

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of unlocked Motorola Android smartphones headlined by the Motorola Edge 2022 256GB at $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $250 off. This is well below our previous $500 mention from the Black Friday shopping season, as well. The new Motorola Edge 2022 arrives centered around a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display that runs Android 12 at 144Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset comes backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which also powers the 5G connectivity and Dolby Atmos speakers. Its internal 5,000mAh battery is then backed by support for Qi wireless and wired TuboPower 30 charging.

A great way to use some of your savings would be to bring home one of Motorola’s official covers for the Edge 2022. Its new Fabric case sports a premium microfiber interior lining and comes coated in a knit fabric shell on the outside. It can help protect against any drops or scrapes, while still adding some extra style to the just-released handset at $40.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the Android smartphone sale at Amazon for some other discounts. There are quite a few notable offerings including even more affordable models being joined by higher-end offerings and more. All of those discounts are of course then joined by all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

Motorola Edge 2022 features:

Ultra-smooth 144 Hz display. Watch your favorite entertainment in true-to-life color on a fast and fluid 6.6″ FHD+ OLED display. 50MP high-res camera system. Capture sharper photos with Ultra pixel technology and OIS, take ultra-wide shots, and see every amazing detail with Macro Vision. Unbelievable battery life + blazing-fast charging. Go up to two days on a single charge, then fuel up fast with TurboPower 30 or wireless charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!