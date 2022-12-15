Android app deals of the day: Cubasis 3, Quell Memento+, PUSH, and more

Justin Kahn -
Google Play’s best Android game and app deals have now been organized for you down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out today’s all-time low on Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with Assistant from $20 as well as this offer on the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 and these Sony PS5-ready 4K Google TV and sound bar bundles at up to $500 off. On the app side of things, highlight discounts include titles like Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio App, Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron, Quell Memento+, PUSH, Business Calculator Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Cubasis 3:

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your smartphone, tablet or Chromebook. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on Android and Chrome OS today: Cubasis 3.

