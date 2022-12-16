Hisense’s 2022 VRR 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV back at $498 holiday pricing (Reg. $670)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense A6 Series 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $498 shipped. Regularly $680 at Best Buy where it is marked down to $550, today’s deal is up to $172 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Still shipping in time for Christmas, this is a notable and relatively affordable way to score a 75-inch 4K smart TV with Variable Refresh Rate technology, Google Assistant voice command action, and Dolby vision gaming. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth are joined by HDR10, four HDMI inputs, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Head below for more details.

When it comes to 75-inch smart TVs that were released this year, there really aren’t very options as good and as affordable as today’s featured offer. But if you can make do with a smaller option, we are still tracking a solid offer on the 2022 model Hisense 58-inch 4K Fire TV at $400, which is $200 off the going rate and among the best listings we have ever tracked.

If you would prefer to go with Amazon’s brand new Omni series variant, the 65-inch model is now at the second-best price ever with $200 in savings at $600 and we also just spotted the holiday price return for the VIZIO 2022 M7 QLED Smart TV. This one packs some notable tech, including VRR, AirPlay 2, and more, at $698 or $300 off the going rate. Swing by our home theater deal hub for some offers on projectors, sound systems, and other ways to bolster your entertainment center at a discount.

Hisense A6 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

4K Ultra High Definition: More pixels on the screen produces a more clear and succinct picture making content look more realistic and true to life. Combined with Hisense’s AI UHD Upscaler , non 4K content will get enhanced to near 4K quality.

Google TV: The entertainment you love. With a little help from Google. Google TV brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10: Innovative visual technology, Dolby Vision, brings the characters to life with darker darks, brighter brights , and a remarkable color range you can’t get anywhere else. HDR10 is an HDR format that delivers HDR content via compatible over the air signals.

