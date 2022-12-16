RODECaster Pro II podcasting interface kit with two mics, headsets, more hits $699 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the RODECaster Pro II Podcasting Bundle for $699 shipped. This kit packs nearly $1,000 worth of gear, including the RODECASTER Pro II Studio Console, two TAP300 microphones, two H&A broadcast boom arms, two TAP300 semi-open back headphones, and all the required cables to get set up. If you’re looking for an all-in-one premium podcasting setup, well, this is it. The RODECaster Pro II, which just launched earlier this year, will deliver an extremely solid audio interface to be the center of your podcast or voiceover setup. It’s a single package that delivers an audio interface, mixer, and can be used to trigger effects and audio clips. Plus, with two mics, boom arms, headsets, and more, the whole package will deliver everything you need to get started in one box to your door. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you just need a single mic at a lower budget, then the RODE setup above might be a bit overkill. Instead, we recommend checking out the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone and audio interface. That’s right, this microphone uses a software-side audio interface that lets you control individual channels, add effects, and more. It’s just $110 at Amazon right now, which saves nearly $600 from the RODE Kit above while still delivering a premium experience.

Do you need a computer to run the podcast from? Well, Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is a solid choice. With the fanless design, your computer won’t make a sound when recording, which makes it ideal for those who need to use a laptop for notes while podcasting. It’s on sale for a new all-time low right now as well, coming in at $999, which is a $200 discount from its list price.

RODECaster Pro II features:

The RØDECaster Pro II comes equipped with ultra-low noise, high gain Revolution preamps, which have been designed from the ground up to give you pristine audio from the moment you plug in your microphone or instrument. Every feature is designed to make you sound incredible with absolute ease; and navigating and controlling the RØDECaster Pro II is super simple with the high-definition touchscreen, tactile rotary encoder, and intuitive hands-on controls.

