Samsung USB 3.2 T7 Shield portable SSD arrives for the holidays at $85 (Second-best price yet)

If you missed out on the Black Friday price drops, Amazon is once again offering fantastic price on the 2022 model Samsung T7 Shield portable Solid-State Drive. The latest model in the Samsung portable SSD lineup launched back in April of this year at $135 and you can now score one for $84.99 shipped. It dropped to $90 for the official Black Friday event and hit the all-time low at $81 for a very limited time just before that, but today’s deal represents the second-lowest total all-time that comes within $4 of the best. The USB 3.2 Gen2 SSD clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s and makes for a notable option when it comes to just about anyone looking for a storage medium that can take photos, video, data, and documents from the field tot he home office/studio and back again. It features an IP65 rating to protect against the elements headlined by a rubberized exterior to keep your content safe wherever your adventures might take you. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Considering its direct competitor would likely be the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD that is still down at the $100 holiday all-time, the Samsung T7 Shield deal on display above is certainly worth consideration. Both models landed in our roundup of the best options on the market alongside options from Crucial and the PNY’s 2022 Pro Elite model that will save you even more than both of the aforementioned solutions. One of the better bang for your buck variants available, it actually clocks in with speeds that outperform Samsung and SanDisk with prices that are now even lower and sitting at Amazon all-time lows.

If you’re after some internal SSD action, you’ll want to visit our hands-on review of the Samsung’s new 990 Pro M.2 SSD – the brand’s fastest model yet – before heading over to our latest roundup of deals. With some of the more affordable options out there from PNY and Crucial marked down right now, we are tracking some great deals on both Gen 3 an d Gen4 models starting from $31 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust* and Water** resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s***, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!