Satechi’s new iMac USB-C Slim Dock sports a stylish design at $128 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on one of its latest Apple accessories. The new iMac USB-C Slim Dock hit the scene earlier in the year at the $150 price point, and now you can lock-in the best price we’ve ever seen from Amazon thanks to a $22 discount that drops pricing to $127.99 shipped. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings. Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect, too.

If you’d rather just go for a much more affordable option instead, Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub is one of the best options on the market that is made even better by a 15% off sale. Dropping down to $30, you can score the seven different ports including USB-C and USB-A slots to go alongside HDMI, SD card readers, and more. It’s not going to look quite as nice when plugged into Apple’s sleek desktop, but is a fraction of the price as the lead deal.

If you’re looking to improve the feature set of a Mac mini instead of an iMac, we’re also tracking another discount on one of Satechi’s specialized docking stations. Its recent Mac mini dock arrives with a similar USB-C interface that rests underneath the compact macOS machine in order to deliver front-facing I/O and an M.2 SSD port at $80.

Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock features:

Exclusively designed for 2021 iMac (24-inch) models to add extra data storage space, extend your USB ports for fast data transfer and access to peripherals – all with a plug and play design. Gives you back your frequently used ports for convenient access to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port (up to 10 Gbps), USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 data (up to 10 Gbps), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps) and micro/SD card reader slots. USB ports do not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.

