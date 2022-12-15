Satechi’s Mac mini dock delivers front-facing I/O with an aluminum design at $80 (20% off)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront offers its Mac mini Dock with SSD Enclosure for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at the best we’ve seen from Amazon at 20% off. This is the first discount since it was a tad less over Black Friday and the second-best we’ve ever seen. Arriving to complement your M1 Mac mini or even the higher-end Mac Studio, Satechi’s dock packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s screen-less Macs. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previousTested with 9to5Toys review, as well. Head below for more.

This more affordable offering at $64 on Amazon isn’t going to have the same polish as the Satechi model above, but delivers much of the same build for those who want to elevate their Mac mini or Mac Studio with some front-facing I/O. There’s even the same M.2 SSD slot inside for expanding storage in a compact form-factor at less than the featured discount.

While the Mac mini discount we saw go live earlier in the week has since come and gone, there are plenty of other discounts for getting in on the macOS action this week. The most notable of these is giving you a chance to gift yourself or a loved one Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at the best price ever. Dropping down to $999, this is $200 off and $50 below any previous price cuts.

Satechi Mac mini Dock features:

Our patented design elevates your M1 Mac mini and provides easy front access to your most-used peripherals – now, with an SSD enclosure for added convenience. Mac mini and SSD drive not included. Equipped with a built-in M.2 SSD enclosure space to easily increase memory storage without adding clutter to your workspace. Includes screw and screwdriver for easy installation with no extra tools needed.

