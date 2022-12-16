SteelSeries’ Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming PlayStation Headset falls $40 to new low of $110

GameStop is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for 150, as it does over at Amazon, this solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this headset anywhere. Designed to work with PlayStations 4 and 5 alongside PC, Mac, Android, and Switch, the Arctis 7P+ is designed for Tempest 3D audio. You can use the headset wirelessly with the included 2.4GHz dongle or wired over the USB-C connection with up to 30 hours of battery life. Don’t worry about battery life impacting your gaming session thanks to a quick 15-minute charge providing 3 hours of playback time. The microphone here does retract into the earcup when not in use with associated controls located nearby. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired only, though you retain wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for some other headset deals before committing to just one? We’re still tracking a handful of deals on ASTRO Gaming Headsets with offers starting from $50, though leading the way there is the ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset with Base Station Gen 4 for $250. You can expect 15 hours of battery life or more with the base station recharging the headset. That base station can even act as a USB sound card to give you access to volume balancing without optical cabling.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Designed for PlayStation with Tempest 3D Audio on PS5 and award-winning Arctis sound to hear every detail for the competitive advantage

Improved 30-hour battery outlasts even your longest gaming sessions plus 15 min quick charge for 3 hours usage.

Multi-platform USB-C dongle with low latency 2.4Ghz wireless adds the flexibility to swap between systems quickly and seamlessly. (USB-A adapter included)

