Theragun’s latest massage guns see pre-holiday discounts to new lows from $238 (Save $161+)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now offering the Theragun Pro Massage Gun for $319 shipped. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at a $280 discount as well as a new all-time low. This is well below our previous $399 mention over the Black Friday shopping season and a rare chance to save. As Theragun’s flagship massage gun, this model lives up to its pro name with an adjustable motor that can deliver deep muscle treatment for pre- or post-workout relief. Support for the companion iOS app lets you adjust settings from your iPhone or the onboard OLED display, and the pair of included rechargeable batteries deliver up to 300 minutes of combined runtime. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is also now offering the Theragun Elite Percussive Massage Gun for $238. Normally fetching $399, this is also delivering the best discount we have seen to date at $2 under our previous mention. Arriving as one of the more middle-ground solutions in the Theragun stable, the Elite massager packs plenty of notable features to help you make the most of your spring training. Its brushless motor features adjustable speed settings that can be adjusted from the built-in OLED screen, as well as 120-minute battery life to help with both pre- or post-workout relief.

Then kickstart your actual workouts by checking out the second-best prices yet that are now live on the latest Apple Watch Series 8 series. Now coming backed by $49 discounts with Christmas delivery, these are starting at $350 via Amazon to help you hit the ground running for all of those upcoming resolutions come 2023.

Theragun Pro Massage Gun features:

Top-of-the-line, commercial-grade deep muscle treatment meets personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm and continuous battery life the Theragun PRO is the advanced, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide.

