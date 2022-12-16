Slide Tile’s $24.50 card-style Slim item tracker in your wallet at the best price of the year, more

Reg. $35 $24.50

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Tile Slim item tracker for $24.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is $0.50 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon 2022 low. This model delivers a flat, almost card-like form-factor designed to slide into the pocket of your wallet and things of that nature in order to keep tabs on your, arguably, most important piece of EDC. The waterproof design delivers a 250-foot Bluetooth range via the Tile app where you can use last known location data to track it down beyond that. Alongside a 3-year non-replaceable battery, it can also be used to ping your phone in reverse should you happen to misplace that, much like the rest of the Tile gear on sale down below – just be sure to scope out our hands-on review of the 2022 Tile lineup for more details.  

More holiday Tile tracker deals:

If you’re firmly planted in the Apple item locator space instead, check out the ongoing price drop we have on KeySmart’s key organizer AirTag holder as well as Elevation Lab’s waterproof pet collar model that comes with a lifetime guarantee and a particularly rugged build. 

Tile Slim item tracker features:

  • THE THIN TRACKER – Tile helps you keep track of your things. Slide the Tile Slim into wallets and luggage tags or attach to notebooks. Use our free app to find them.
  • FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.
  • FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.
  • FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.
  • NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

