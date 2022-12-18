Save 31% on Logitech’s G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals at 2022 low of $200

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals Bundle for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $289, this 31% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen. Working across Xbox One, X|S, and PC, you will get a racing wheel with realistic force feedback thanks to its dual motor design letting you feel those bumpy roads and understeer. The pedal unit here features accelerator, brake, and clutch pedals with shifting pedals behind the wheel allowing you to drive a fully manual vehicle around the track with the nonlinear brakes mimicking pressure-sensitive systems. The wheel is wrapped in hand-stitched leather with the pedals being constructed from steel for ultimate durability. Head below for more.

If you prefer to drive stick rather than use shifting pedals, you could use some of your savings and pick up the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter for $50. Working with both the G920 and G29 racing setups, you will have a six-speed, H-pattern gear shifter with a solid steel shaft and hand-stitched leather boot. It can attach directly to your desk with the included camp or onto your racing rig. This shifter will round out your racing setup, allowing you to simulate driving any car you’d like.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel features:

G920 Driving Force is the definitive sim racing wheel for the latest Xbox One and PC titles. With realistic dual-motor force feedback and helical gearing for quiet, smooth steering. On-wheel controls and paddle shifters are easy to access so you can make crisp, precise gear transitions. The separate pedal unit gives you natural, responsive control, with a nonlinear brake pedal that mimics the feel of high-performance vehicles. Driving Force is built for comfort and durability with hand-stitched leather and stainless steel components. Built-in clamps and bolt points keeps Driving Force mounted securely to a table or racing rig, minimizing shifting or wobbling during aggressive maneuvers.

