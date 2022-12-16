NZXT’s regularly $130 Capsule USB Streaming Microphone returns to low of $80 for second time

Amazon is currently offering the NZXT Capsule USB Streaming Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 38% discount, or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before. NZXT has designed this microphone to be the perfect streaming companion. The built-in internal shock mount and analog-to-digital conversion technology will ensure your voice sounds its best. Monitor your voice with the mic monitoring port located on the unit. Quickly mute the microphone when you need to sneeze with the button on the mic and control the gain with the dial. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget? You could instead grab the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $40. This microphone is outfitted with an ultra-precise supercardioid pickup pattern to reject background noise while picking you up clearly for your friends and viewers to hear. The small build here is designed for minimal setups while taking up little space on your desktop and making traveling easier to boot. All you have to do to start using the microphone is plug in the USB connection to the Seiren and set the volume in the streaming software of your choice.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset for $110, the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Designed to work with PlayStations 4 and 5 alongside PC, Mac, Android, and Switch, the Arctis 7P+ is designed for Tempest 3D audio. You can use the headset wirelessly with the included 2.4GHz dongle or wired over the USB-C connection with up to 30 hours of battery life.

NZXT Capsule USB Streaming Microphone features:

Create crystal clear audio with minimal background noise with the Capsule. Designed for single sound-source gaming and streaming use, the Capsule delivers high-resolution voice pickup while suppressing unwanted background noise, so the only fans you hear are the ones watching your stream.

