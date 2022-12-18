Sonos Roam SL sees rare discount in time for holidays at $127 all-time low (Reg. $159)

Sonos now offers the its Roam SL Portable AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $127 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $159, today’s offer marks a rare chance to save in the first place at $32 off. This matches our previous mention of the all-time low set only once before back on Black Friday and arrives just in time for putting under the Christmas tree. Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam SL speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time that’s more affordable than the standard counterpart thanks to the microphone-free design. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review of the standard model for a better idea of what to expect, as well. Head below for more.

Also on sale today courtesy of the Sonos refurbished storefront, its original Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar is now marked down to $239. You’d more regularly pay $399 for this new condition release, with today’s offer matching the best price of the year at $160 off. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. You can learn more in our hands-on review. There’s also the same full 1-year warranty attached at the new condition discount above.

If your portable speaker game could use all-new releases, we just took a hands-on look at Marshall’s latest offerings earlier in the summer. Arriving as the refreshed Emberton II and entirely new Willen, these speakers both come wrapped in retro vinyl designs that can pump out some balanced and loud tunes with internal batteries. Get a closer look at what the experience offers for both of them in our review.

Sonos Roam features:

Learn more about Enjoy music on the go with this refurbished Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this speaker lets you listen to tunes uninterrupted, while the water-resistant construction shields against accidental water spillage. The Automatic Trueplay tuning technology of this Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker optimizes sound for an enhanced wireless-listening experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!