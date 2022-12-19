Govee’s latest T2 TV Backlighting Kit with 16.4-foot LED Strip falls 20% to new low of $128

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is now offering its latest Envisual TV Backlight T2 with 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Strip for $127.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 20% discount, or a solid $32 price drop marks the first price drop we’ve tracked for this bundle. This kit features an RGBIC LED strip that will go around all four edges of your TV, between 75 and 85 inches in size, with a new camera that monitors the various colors on your screen. This allows the system to set the colors of the LED strip to correspond with those on screen for an immersive backlighting experience. If you would rather have a static backlighting color, you can set that through the Govee Home app or using Alexa or Assistant with the system’s Wi-Fi connectivity. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking to add some static backlighting to your entertainment center? You can pick up Govee’s 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $17 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured set above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with a built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking to add some lighting to your patio as well? We’re still tracking Govee’s 48-foot Wi-Fi Outdoor LED String Light Kit for an all-time low of $20. This light is perfect for adding extra ambiance to your outdoor space with a total of 15 dimmable bulbs that span 48 feet. With built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to control the lights from the Govee app, Alexa, or even Assistant by changing the brightness or power state.

Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 Kit features:

Govee Envisual Technology: Our innovative zone-division capture scheme allows for real-time color matching that expands your visual experience beyond the screen. These LED lights for TV enhance the entertainment most important to you.

Innovative Dual-Camera Design: Our upgraded dual-camera design captures content more accurately. The gravity-stabilization mounting structure allows for easier installation on top of the TV screen, including for ultra-thins.

Enhanced RGBIC Lighting: Enjoy denser RGBIC light bead distribution with double the light beads for more vivid and natural lighting. The LED TV backlight also has various scene modes and 2 video modes to enhance movie watching and gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!