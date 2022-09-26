Govee’s new TV Backlight T2 has a dual-lens camera and more dense LED strip

Today, Govee is introducing an all-new TV Backlight T2 utilizing its Envisual Technology to deliver an “immersive home theater viewing experience.” As the “world’s first” dual-camera color-match product, Govee claims that this new system captures “the most accurate and vivid colors on screen.” What does all this mean? Let’s take a closer look at how the new Govee TV Backlight T2 can upgrade your home theater setup.

Govee launches TV Backlight T2 to upgrade your home theater

The TV Backlight T2 from Govee is using the brand’s first dual-camera system. That takes things up a notch, going from 171,000 pixel dots every half-second being scanned to 354,000 pixel dots in the same time frame. This increases the color accuracy by 40%, also in part thanks to Govee’s patented color-match Envisual technology and algorithm that employs a “zone-division” capture method.

In addition to the camera, Govee’s TV Backlight T2 packs an ultradense LED strip with 60 RGBIC light beads per meter, which is twice as dense as the previous generation. This also adds to the enhanced experience all around. You’ll be able to use the TV Backlight T2 with DreamView mode through the Govee Home applications, which also pairs it with Alexa and Assistant. On top of that, this TV backlight is compatible with Dolby Vision, 8K screens, and more.

You can purchase the Govee TV Backlight T2 right now from Amazon for $139.99, and it’s already shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

Govee is really solidifying its position in the budget-focused, yet feature-packed space for smart home technology. For example, to get a similar experience from Philips Hue, you would have to spend $234 just for the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, and another $292 for the 75-inch Hue Gradient LightStrip. That comes out to $526 to illuminate your home theater, whereas Govee is doing the same for $140. Sure, Govee doesn’t go through HDMI natively and uses a camera mounted above the TV. But, at a 73% discount compared to Philips Hue, that’s a trade-off that many will likely be OK with.

Another difference between Govee and Hue, one which likely is why Govee comes in at a lower price, is that there are no HomeKit tie-ins. However, for a TV backlight, smart home integration isn’t quite as crucial as, say, bulbs. Sure, it’s nice to turn on and off with voice control, but both Alexa and Assistant are available natively here, and you can likely use something like HomeBridge to bring Govee’s new strip into HomeKit should you need it. Sure, that’s not a native solution, but when set up properly, it’ll work just the same in the end.

So, if you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your home theater ahead of fall movie nights inside as it gets cooler outside, then Govee’s new TV Backlight T2 is a great way to do just that without breaking the bank.

