LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 Monitor sees second discount to low of $597 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is now offering the new LG DualUp 28-inch Monitor for $596.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is still delivering one of the first chances to save period on the new release with $103 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low set just once before on the new 2560 x 2880 display, as well, and delivers before Christmas. Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other.

Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. If you’re somehow not yet sold on the quirky form-factor, our hands-on review walks you through its place on your macOS desktop.

Other LG Ergo monitors on sale:

As for the latest from LG, earlier this fall we got a first look at its first foray into the Smart Monitor game. Delivering a 32-inch 4K panel, the upcoming offering will arrive with AirPlay 2 built right into the display to go alongside streaming media service access, 65W USB-C connectivity, and that same Ergo mount as above. It’s now shipping via Amazon and arrives at the $500 price point.

LG DualUp Monitor features:

Free up desk space and multitask more efficiently with a new, 16:18 aspect ratio stacked setup that swivels, freeing up your desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor. Explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98%. Adjust the monitor by moving it forward or backwards, swiveling, rotating, tilting and more. Tap into the flexibility of the Ergo Stand to configure and optimize your setup for improved productivity. 

