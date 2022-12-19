Samsung 28-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor with built-in game streaming now $650 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 28-inch Odyssey G70B 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Monitor for $649.99 shipped. Down from $800, today’s deal marks only the second discount, which delivers the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time at $150 off. Samsung’s IPS panel comes with a 178-degree viewing angle and 4K resolution. It’s compatible with DisplayHDR 400, G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro for a tear-free experience, and boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey G70B is also compatible with the latest consoles thanks to HDMI 2.1 support. You’ll also find the Samsung Gaming Hub built-in, which will let you play games from GeForce Now and more without a computer attached. Check out out announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

While the monitor supports HDMI 2.1, I still prefer DisplayPort for plugging in. The retained design is nice with DisplayPort, and you’ll want to check out this cable which supports up to 8K60 and 4K144 natively. Available on Amazon for $13.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, this cord is perfect for your PC-powered gaming battlestation.

Don’t forget to check out SK hynix’s 2022 model 7,000MB/s internal SSDs that are on sale from $84 right now. This marks a return to holiday pricing, and this is actually the drive that I run in my main gaming desktop. It’s fast, loads games in record time, and you can upgrade without breaking the bank right now.

Samsung 28-inch Odyssey 4K 144Hz Monitor features:

Bring your gaming experience to life with the Samsung Odyssey G70B. Featuring a 4K UHD, IPS panel with HDR400, the G70B offers total depth and detail with every frame. A 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and variable refresh rate with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility will help reduce tears, stuttering and screen lag. Access to your favorite PC and console titles via Gaming Hub* allows you to expand your entertainment options, while Samsung TV Plus and pre-loaded streaming apps

