SK hynix’s 2022 model 7,000MB/s internal SSDs return to holiday pricing from $84, more

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its latest model Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive at $104.99 alongside the 500GB model at $83.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and $105 each, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low on the 1TB variant and matching the Black Friday sale price on the 500GB for the lowest prices out there and another shot to land one before the holidays. The P41 Platinum debuted at CES earlier this year for the first time ahead of release in May. It delivers an affordable option that can move data at up to 7,000MB/s with a PCIe NVMe Gen4 interface and backwards compatibility with Gen3 motherboards. This model is a notable budget-conscious choice for some PC builds that’s now at some of the best prices of the year with an extended 5-year warranty and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

More holiday internal SSD deals:

If you’re on the hunt for some external storage action, this morning saw a new all-time low go live on Lexar’s 2022 portable gaming SSD starting from $85.50. Clocking in at up to 2,000MB/s, this is one of the fastest options out there, especially at this price, with an aluminum construction and RGB LED action as well. All of the details you need are right here.

SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen4 M.2 Internal SSD features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!