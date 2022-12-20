8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock for Switch sees first sale to $63

Amazon is offering the latest 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock for Switch and Windows at $62.99 shipped. Down 10% from its normal $70 going rate, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on the docked version since it released back in August, though the controller itself has gone on sale several times in the past. For further comparison, the white colorway still goes for $70 and hasn’t dropped in price since launch. This controller is perfect to use on-the-go with your Switch thanks to its Bluetooth connection, though it also functions with Windows when using the 2.4GHz dongle. There’s an included charging dock to keep the controller always powered and ready to go, and the joystick is even hall effect sensor which should deliver longer life before wearing out. On top of that, this controller has two rear paddle buttons, a custom profile switch button, player indicators, rumble vibration, and up to 22 hours of use per charge. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you just need a spare controller to use for the Switch, consider utilizing the Joy-Cons it came with. Simply pick up this Joy-Con controller for just $10 at Amazon. Your Joy-Cons simply slip into the holder and it converts them from being individual controllers to a more unified experience. While not as ergonomic as today’s lead deal, this is a solid choice for those on tighter budgets or who just need something to use every now and then.

Another great way to game on-the-go is with Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. It’s currently down to its all-time low of $500, which is a $99 discount from its normal going rate. This is only the second time that we’ve seen it discounted this much, making it a pretty notable sale all around. Powered by Apple’s M1 chip, this iPad also has plenty of oomph to play your favorite mobile games without skipping a beat. Also, don’t forget to check out 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Switch, PC, and Mac Bluetooth Controller that’s on sale for $40 in all three colorways right now.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller features:

Compatible with Switch via Bluetooth/2.4g adapter/USB Cable and Windows with a 2.4g adapter/USB Cable.

Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.

Hall Effect Sensing Joystick

Ultimate Software on PC and mobile (Android/iOS)

