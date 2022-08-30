8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

The new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller models have arrived. 8BitDo makes some of the most popular third-party controllers out there for a broad range of platforms (just about all of them) and it is now introducing its new Ultimate pro-grade solution. The brand already makes a series of gamepads for Switch, Windows, mobile platforms, the latest Xbox variants, and more, but the new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller will support all of them alongside included charging docks, various colorways, and more. Now available for pre-order, you can head below for more details.

New 8BitDo controllers up for pre-order

The new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller is available in three models; the wireless Bluetooth variant, a wired model, and one that comes with a 2.4g wireless dongle. The Bluetooth and wired models will work with Switch, Windows, iOS, Android, and presumably other USB or Bluetooth-compatible gaming rigs. While the more pricey Bluetooth model also ships with the 2.4g wireless dongle (just in case?), the 8BitDo 2.4g Ultimate Controller is really only compatible with Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi machines.

Here’s a quick rundown of the features for each of them:

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller $70

Included charging dock

22-hour rechargeable battery

Two Pro back paddle buttons

Ultimate software on PC, Android, and iOS

Custom Profile Switch button (3 profiles)

Customize button mapping

Modifiable vibration

Adjustable hair triggers

Included 2.4g wireless USB adapter

8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller $50

Included charging dock

15-hour rechargeable battery

Ultimate Software on PC

Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)

Two Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile Switch button (3 profiles)

Customize button mapping

Modifiable vibration

Adjustable hair triggers

Rumble vibration

Included 2.4g wireless USB adapter

8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller $35

Two Pro back paddle buttons

Ultimate software on PC

Custom Profile Switch button (3 profiles)

Customize button mapping

Modifiable vibration

Adjustable hair triggers

As you can see the wireless models both ship with a matching charging dock, not unlike the Razer models for PlayStation and Xbox controllers, while all three have access to the enhanced Ultimate Software. This allows gamers to customize the button mapping, adjust various trigger sensitives, and program the pair of back paddle buttons.

The Bluetooth and wired 8BitDo Ultimate Controller models are available in white or black colorways, but you can also land the brand’s pink paint job on the 2.4g model. Everything begins shipping in late October.

9to5Toys’ Take

As is the case with some of the brand’s previously-available customizable controllers, 8BitDo is once again delivering an almost Elite Series 2 and DualSense Edge experience for much less. They are admittedly also less bespoke in the hardware department than the Microsoft and Sony variants, but with the customization options available on the software side of things, included chargers, and the back paddles, the new 8BitDo Ultimate Controllers make for a notable alternative in that space for compatible platforms.

