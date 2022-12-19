8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Switch, PC, and Mac Bluetooth Controller drops to $40 in all three colorways

There’s still time to score a discounted 8Bitdo gamepad for your Switch or multi-platform gaming setup. Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $39.99 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $50, it launched back in March of last year and is now at the lowest price we can find, matching both our previous mention and the best we have tracked. Not to be confused with the wired model at $35, this one features wireless Bluetooth connectivity to Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. The 8Bitdo Ultimate companion software can be leveraged to remap controls, adjust the hair triggers, and customize the vibration settings alongside built-in motion controls and a 20-hour rechargeable battery. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

As we mentioned above you save a touch more with the wired model, but if you’re going to take that route something from PowerA will be even less. When it comes to wired extra Switch controllers, it is easy to recommend the popular options from PowerA that come in somewhere in the $24 Prime shipped range depending on the style you go for.

While we are talking Switch, be sure to check out the new additions to the SEGA Switch Online library as well as the now live Nintendo holiday eShop sale. Just after we got another good look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo launched a series of publisher events on the eShop with digital games starting from $2 including Star Wars, DRAGON QUEST, the Mana series, Sonic, and more.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller features:

2 pro-level back Buttons. .Compatibility : Switch – 1.0.0 and above (Switch), 9.0.0 and above (Lite)., Windows – Windows 7 and above, Bluetooth4.0., macOS – 10.10 and above., Android – 4.0 and above., Steam – Windows 7 and above, macOS 10.9 and above., Raspberry Pi – Bluetooth 2.0 and above, 2B, 2B+, 3B, Zero

Ultimate software now on PC, Android and iOS.

Custom profile switching, enhanced grip & 4-Way mode switching button.

Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 20 hour rechargeable battery.

