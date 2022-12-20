Amazon takes $30 off $200 Instacart gift cards for last-minute Christmas deliveries, more

Through tomorrow, Amazon is offering a wide range of gift card discounts in the form of future credits or instant cash savings at checkout. Note: Each deal requires a unique promo code to be entered in order to cash in on the savings. Be sure to check the landing page for the code before checking out. Our favorite discount in this sale is at Instacart. You can currently get a $200 Instacart gift card for $170 with the code INSTACART22 at checkout. This is a $30 discount and saves 15% on your normal grocery shopping. Instacart could come in real handy this holiday season, and with the instant savings offered here, you can use the gift card as soon as it arrives. With Instacart, you can order grocery delivery from a number of retailers, including Publix, Kroger, and even stores like Best Buy or Michael’s depending on where you live. So, if you might need to order some last-minute delivery this Christmas, then be sure to pick up the Instacart gift card here before heading below to see what other deals we’ve tracked down.

Last-minute gift card deals at Amazon:

Fanatics $75: $60 w/ code FANATICS22

Yankee Candle $50: $40 w/ code YCANDLE22

…and more

Don’t forget to check out our home goods guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find discounts on things like stainless steel YETI Ramblers and can insulators from $17.50 with up to 30% in savings to be had. Plus, we recently tracked down a rare discount on the portable AeroPress coffee maker with a bonus gift at $30, which is a $15 discount.

More on Instacart gift cards:

The Instacart app gives you the power to get groceries, household items, and more delivered the same-day.

Redeem in the app: Sign up for Instacart or log into your existing account Enter the main menu Tap Credits, promos & gift cards Enter the code Redeem on the website: Sign up for Instacart or log into your existing account Click Account or your name Click Add promo or gift card Enter the code

No returns and no refunds on gift cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!