Amazon knocks 30% off stainless steel YETI Ramblers and can insulators from $17.50

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on YETI drinkware with up to 30% in savings. Travel mugs and things of that nature can make for solid gifts plenty of folks will get some good use out of and the YETI options are some of the best out there. You can land the YETI Rambler 10-ounce Wine Tumbler in several colorways for $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 30% off the going rate, within cents of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for most colors, and the best we can find. These best-selling tumblers feature vacuum insulated walls, a stainless steel construction, and DuraCoat Color “that is built to last – no fading, peeling, or cracking here.” If this “puncture- and rust-resistant” tumbler isn’t the form-factor you’re after, head below for more of today’s Very Merry YETI Amazon deals.

If the wine Rambler isn’t of interest – there are several other colorways on display right here – be sure to dive into the rest of today’s YETI sale where you’ll also find the brand’s Colster can insulators on sale as well. Available in various sizes and colors, the deals start from $17.50 Prime shipped with 30% in savings on these as well. Just be sure to jump in as soon as possible in case shipping times start to slip beyond Friday.

Another great resource for last-minute gift ideas, is our annual roundup. It went live yesterday afternoon and is filled with some notable options for landing a present across a few different products categories if you’re still looking for something. From tech accessories and something to carry them in to gaming gear, smart lighting, and more, be sure to browse through our picks right here.

YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler features:

While most things are better outdoors, it’s especially true of wine. Now, enjoying your wine in the wild is simultaneously hard core and laid back

18/8 stainless steel made with kitchen-grade stainless steel, so they’re puncture- and rust-resistant

Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip

DuraCoat Color that is built to last – no fading, peeling, or cracking here

