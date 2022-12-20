The portable AeroPress Coffee Maker with bonus tote bag drops back down to $30 (Reg. $45)

AeroPress via Walmart is offering its beloved pour over-style Coffee Maker with an included tote bag for $29.95 and free shipping in orders of $35 or more. This one saw an official price increase earlier this year and is carrying a $45 list these days at Walmart. The same machine without the included tote bag is selling for $40 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention from just ahead of the Black Friday festivities and is the lowest price we can find on the popular pour over-meets-French press coffee maker. The AeroPress delivers a lightweight, portable, and simple brewing system that can make 1 to 3 cups of “American style coffee per pressing in about a minute” as well as cold brew in about “2 minutes.” It ships with a funnel, scoop, stirrer, 350 paper Micro-filters, a filter holder, and a zippered nylon tote bag. More details below.

While not exactly the same experience or setup as the AeroPress exactly, you can get quite close with something like this Utopia Kitchen French Press. This one features a larger 34-ounce capacity with a stainless steel plunger, a borosilicate glass construction, and a more affordable price tag at under $19 Prime shipped.

AeroPress Coffee Maker features:

Rich, smooth, delicious coffee without acidity or bitterness ? anywhere you go. Brews one to three delicious cups of or espresso style coffee in about a minute, and clean up takes only a few seconds. It?s a great addition to any kitchen but since it is durable, lightweight, and compact. AeroPress Original also makes the perfect companion when traveling, camping, or just going to work. Includes: Zippered nylon tote bag, 350 filters, filter cap, filter holder, stirrer and scoop. The zippered nylon tote bag makes the AeroPress Original great for traveling the world, brewing a great cup of coffee at the office, and camping in the most adventurous locations.

