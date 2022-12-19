9to5Toys Gift Guide: last-minute gifts arriving by Christmas

Over the last few weeks, our team here at 9to5Toys has curated our own gift guides for just about anyone on your holiday shopping gift. But now that the window for actually securing a gift is coming to a close, shoppers hoping to score the perfect gift are still in luck. We’ve all put together a selection of last-minute gifts, all of which are ready to be delivered in time for Christmas. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and easy last-minute gifts.

Last-minute gifts that arrive by Christmas Day

Kicking off our favorite last-minute gifts of the holiday season is a mainstay here at 9to5Toys. Anker makes some of our favorite chargers and one of its latest releases has won our hearts over time and time again this year. Having just launched earlier in the fall, the new Anker PowerCore 24K delivers one of its most capable on-the-go solutions with a 24,000mAh internal battery. It also packs a 140W USB-C PD output that lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time.

It might have a $150 MSRP that’s on sale for $130 right now, but the Anker PowerCore 24K is by far the most versatile charger I have ever owned and is something I use every single day. It doesn’t matter if the person on your list has a million chargers already, this will easily be the final one they need for quite some time. I have reviewed countless power banks and the like over the years here at 9to5Toys, and there has yet to be one that is as useful as Anker’s latest. Our hands-on review also covers the full feature set in a little more detail, too.

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact

The Bellroy Tech Kit has a number of things going for it when it comes to gifting. Not only were we impressed after going hands-on with previous-generation models, but it is also the kind of gift that a broad range of folks can get some actual use out of. At this point, just about everyone has a slew of cables, chargers, cases, covers, adapters, and tech accessories laying around, or some combination thereof, and the Bellroy Tech Kit provides a well-made home for all of it in a neat, organized fashion.

The compact model features a series of built-in elastic straps to neatly stow cables, alongside pockets for everything from a wireless mouse to wall chargers, and more – there’s even a sort of hidden stylus, pen, or Apple Pencil loop inside. Available in a range of colorways, from neutral grays and charcoal options to navy blue and more, each with matching accented interior fabrics, they are made of a water-resistant woven fabric with a well-made zipper – I have used mine everyday for years now without fail – delivering a robust solution that looks great doing it at just $55.

8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is a must-have for gamers

I don’t know about you, but in my family some of the most exciting gifts at Christmas are those that encourage everyone to loosen up and have some fun, which is why my last minute gift suggestion is the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller. Compatible with iPhone, Android, PC, Nintendo Switch, and much more, this versatile controller is bound to spark a bit of fun at Christmas and beyond.

Plus, it sports a look and feel that can be appreciated by just about every age group. I own a couple of these and the build quality is nothing short of impressive. At $50, it’s hard to beat the value here given the level of compatility it offers. For comparison, Backbone One (iOS/Android), Razer Kishi V2 (iOS/Android), and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller retail for $70 or more.

Jump into smart home automation with Govee Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs

If you know someone on your list who has been looking to get started in the world of smart home automation, then some smart light bulbs are a great stepping-off point. You can still order Govee’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi Color Changing A19 Light Bulbs for $39.99 shipped. I picked up a 2-pack of these lights earlier in the year when I had my lamp and ceiling lights at different color temperatures and wanted them to be synchronized.

While I could have just gotten two of the same LED bulbs, I had an Echo Show doing nothing other than working as an alarm clock, so I put it to use. The setup process is simple and, once you enable the Govee skill for Alexa, the device picked the lights up right away. Using just my voice, I can change the brightness, color, and even set them to preset scenes through Alexa, and the Govee app gives complete control including timers and additional automation. These simple light bulbs are a great way to get started in a smart home journey.

Wonderfold Stroller Wagon tames the kiddos

Give the gift of adventure for little ones this year with the Wonderfold Stroller Wagon that’s the ultimate kid-transport system as well as an on-the-go playpen. Amazon currently has the X and W Series available. Plus, each has shipping options to before Christmas. The best thing about the Wonderfold Wagon is that it’s a gift that keeps on giving because it grows with your family.

They’re available in two or four seater options and easily fold to fit into small spaces, such as your car trunk. The all-terrain wheels make it easy to maneuver and it has a removable canopy with an adjustable design for ultimate sun protection. Finally, it has an easy to use, one-step foot brake as well as ample storage space that includes pockets on all sides. Pricing starts at $289 shipped and varies per series.

Give the gift of a laser engraver to your favorite maker

This year I’ve really dove deep into the maker space, and have used various products from several different brands, but the ATEZR P10 stands out as one of the best lasers I’ve been able to use to date and a notable last-minute gift. While you can get smaller 40W CO2 systems for around the same price, the 10W ATEZR P10 is a great last-minute gift choice because of its large size and versatility. Just last night I was able to engrave a 12×18 cutting board with an 11×4 verse, and it only took around 30 minutes to complete, which is pretty fast for such a large design.

The ATEZR P10 also comes natively with air assist support and works with most rotaries on the market, making it an even better value all around. So, if you’re looking for a way to personalize gifts, create your own products, or just have fun with laser beams burning wood and other materials, then the ATEZR P10 is one of the best buys on the market right now.

