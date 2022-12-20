Belkin 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with metal kickstand undercuts holiday deal at $50

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 5,000mAh BoostCharge MagSafe Power Bank for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now $1 under the Belkin holiday pricing, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Alongside MagSafe pass-through charging, it delivers 7.5W of juice to expand your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset’s battery life significantly. Belkin says its 5,000mAh battery can deliver “over 19 hours of extended video playback” alongside overcharge protection, an LED battery indicator, and a built-in metal fold-out kickstand for hands-free viewing at a more ideal portrait or landscape viewing angle. More details below.

While they won’t deliver the built-in metal kickstand action, there are more affordable solutions out there and we happen to have a couple of them on sale right now. First up, OtterBox’s MagSafe 3K Wireless Power Bank that’s now at the Amazon all-time low of $24, but won’t deliver as powerful a battery at 3,000mAh. However, we also have the mophie snap+ 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $25 or 50% off the going rate, which also sitting at the best we have tracked on Amazon. Get a closer look at that one right here.

And speaking of which, we also just went hands-on with Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks that make for great EDC companions and gifts (if you can score one in time). Available in a few different color options, these new releases from Anker deliver 10,000mAh batteries with a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-C charging cable. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience and what to expect as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Belkin BoostCharge MagSafe Power Bank features:

Wirelessly charge a MagSafe-compatible iPhone with up to 7.5W of power, seamless magnetic attachment whether on-the-go or stationary

Comes with a metal fold-out stand for a convenient and hands-free way to use your device while you charge

5,000 mAH of power delivers over 19 hours of extended video playback for iPhone 13. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users. Overcharge protection protects your device for a safe and powerful charge

Compact and light design goes anywhere, doesn’t obstruct device camera when attached

