New Amazon low hits mophie snap+ 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $25 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Battery Pack for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50, this is 50% off the going rate, well under the $37.50 holiday price directly from ZAGG, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a 5,000mAh battery pack that neatly snaps to the back of any iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series MagSafe handset to provide additional power on the go sans-outlet. It also doubles as a Qi pad and features a USB-C port to both charge it back up or deliver power to non-MagSafe gear. Head below for more details.

There’s really not very many battery packs out there with MagSafe tech for less than $25 right now. You’ll hard-pressed to find one from the bigger brands, but if you can make do with a more typical battery pack, something like this 5,000mAh model from OtterBox is worth a look at $22.50 Prime shipped.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch with MagSafe action power, OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with passthrough action you won’t get on the model featured above is what you need. Now down from $70, you can land one for $35 shipped. Just be sure to scope out the still live official Apple MagSafe chargers that are on sale starting from $30 shipped while you’re at it.

mophie snap+ Juice Pack features:

In a flash, give your phone a power boost with the mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini – a portable magnetic wireless charger featuring a 5,000 mAh powerful internal battery that offers enough power for a full charge. The magnetic array makes it easy to attach and remove the charger. Just attach to the back of your device and turn it on to begin charging. It ensures that you hit the charging spot while placing your phone on the charger. The charger’s magnetic array also works with MagSafe-enabled iPhone 13/12 models and other Qi-enabled smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Easily charge your phone on-the-go regardless of the brand or model.

