OtterBox’s MagSafe 3K Wireless Power Bank just hit the Amazon all-time low at $24 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox 3K Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe at $24 shipped. Regularly $50 directly from OtterBox and at Amazon, this is more than 50% off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention on this model, and a new Amazon all-time low. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the more powerful 5K model at $35 as well. This one, on the other hand, provides a 3,000mAh power bank to your MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset, effectively expanding your mobile battery life capabilities when you snap it to the back of your device magnetically. Featuring 7.5W charging, you’ll also find OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty and, while this one doesn’t support the magnetic passthrough feature of the 5K model, it is a more affordable option. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look at the user experience and head below for more. 

While it will cost you a touch more, we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the mophie snap+ 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack. But for just $1 more, the far more powerful 5,000mAh battery it carries might be a more than worthy trade off for folks that require even more battery life throughout the day. Dive into our deal coverage right here for a closer look

And while we are talking MagSafe accessories, you’ll want to browse some of the other notable discounts we are tracking at the moment below:

OtterBox 3K Wireless MagSafe Power Bank features:

  • Seamless interaction with iPhones with MagSafe , strong magnetic alignment and attachment.
  • Slim, sleek design for 7.5W wireless charging output anywhere, portable, magnetic 3k mAh battery extends the life of your phone.
  • LED power indicators display charge status and battery life, dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank.
  • Durable design engineered with trusted drop protection.

