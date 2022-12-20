Govee RGBIC 96-foot 30-bulb outdoor LED string light kit illuminates your yard at $58 (42% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 96-foot 30-bulb RGBIC Outdoor LED String Light for $57.99 shipped. Down from $100, this 42% discount marks a return to Amazon’s all-time low price only seen a handful of times before. This light kit spans a total of 96-feet with two 48 foot long strings, each of which has 15 bulbs hanging from it. The lights themselves are RGBIC, meaning that you can individually assign a color throughout the strand, making it customizable and unique. The entire kit is waterproof and ready to stay outside year around through the rain, sleet, snow, and heat. There’s Wi-Fi built-in, so you can control the kit through the Govee smartphone app or with either Alexa or Assistant, making it a great smart home upgrade as well. Keep reading for more.

You can pick up this 60-pack of S hooks with clips to hang your new string light for $8 at Amazon. These are great for hanging from twine, which can be picked up for $5 on Amazon. Pairing the S hooks with twine is a great way to suspend the lights above your patio as it allows for a variety of mounting options.

And then don’t forget that the white Govee outdoor Wi-Fi string LED light kit is on sale for a new all-time low of 50% off. Down to $20 from $40, it spans 48-feet and has 15 bulbs across the string. It’s essentially a single version of today’s lead deal, just without the RGBIC coloring, outputting only a warm white hue instead.

Govee Outdoor Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Light Strip features:

Creative DIY Mode: With 16 million vivid colors and 47 vibrant scene modes, govee outdoor lights will shine your Christmas outdoor scenery. Upload a favorite photo then Govee Home app will recognize and apply to the Christmas outdoor lights. Smart App & Voice Control: Manage the outdoor Christmas lights with Govee Home App or pair the outdoor Christmas decorations with Alexa and Google Assistant. Must combine 2 ropes of 48ft smart outdoor string lights for normal use. RGBIC Lighting Effect: Set each Christmas light bulb to a different color, showing more than one color at a time and bringing personalized Christmas decor. Enhance Christmas outdoor look with vibrant colors and help your patio stand out.

