Save 20% on HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Mechanical Keyboard at second-best $80

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% price drop marks a new second-best price drop we’ve tracked, coming within $10 of the all-time low price. Coming equipped with HyperX Red switches with a linear actuation, you will have more desk space for maneuvering your mouse around with the aircraft-grade aluminum body keeping everything structurally sound. The PBT keycaps used here also feature side-printing so you can have long-term legibility. You also get per-key RGB backlighting which can be customized using the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $46.50. Unlike the HyperX option above, this keyboard uses Kailh Speed Silver switches for linear actuation. You will have similar per-key RGB backlighting here, controlled by the UNLEASH RGB software, so you can make this keyboard your own with the 4,000Hz polling rate and N-key rollover ensuring every keystroke is detected. There are even dedicated media control keys here so you don’t have to exit your game.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add some external storage for your Steam library? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable Hard Drive marked down to $100, matching the 2022 low price. This particular 5TB model is designed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with an 18-inch USB cable included for connectivity. You’ll find the usual WD_BLACK metal housing here alongside a 3-year warranty on the “purpose-built for gamers” design.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT is an ultra-compact, sturdy tenkeyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. This variant ups durability by adding pre-installed PBT keycaps with side-printing. HyperX’s mechanical key switches are built with exposed LEDs so more of the light output is visible, providing more brilliant, stunning lighting. They’re also tuned with an actuation force and travel distance that is elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy.

