WD_BLACK P10 multi-platform Game Drive back to Amazon 2022 low at $100 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now also at $100, today’s deal is matching the Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. While it might not be one of the latest model SSD Game Drives with faster transfer speeds, it is a far more economical choice that carries significantly more games/data for the price. This particularly 5TB model is designed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with an 18-inch USB cable included for connectivity. You’ll find the usual WD_BLACK metal housing here alongside a 3-year warranty on the “purpose-built for gamers” design. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you think you can get away with less storage, the 2TB multi-platform edition of the WD_BLACK P10 is selling for $75 shipped at Amazon. The same specs and feature set apply on this one, just with the lighter capacity.

However, if you are looking to land a faster SSD gaming storage solution, we have a pair of deals you’ll certainly want to take a closer look at, both of which are still shipping via Amazon in time for Christmas (at the time of writing). First up is Lexar’s 2022 portable gaming SSD that can move data at up to 2,000MB/s starting from a new $85.50 Amazon low. That offer joins an ongoing price drop on WD_BLACK’s latest 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD at $115 shipped and you can get more details on that one in our hands-on review.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive features:

Available in capacities up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.)

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles

Portable form factor with sleek metal top covering that provides fast access to your growing game library

