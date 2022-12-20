Merrell End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling hiking boots, sneakers, more

The Merrell End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling hiking boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Moab 2 Craft Boots that are marked down to $131 and originally sold for $175. These boots are waterproof, insulated, cushioned, and highly durable. They’re also eco-friendly with 100% recycled laces and webbing and a mesh lining with a 50% recycled EVA insole. Plus, you can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.1/5 stars from Merrell customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out the KEEN Flash Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Moab Speed Hiking Sneakers $97 (Orig. $130)
- Embark Lace Sneakers $77 (Orig. $110)
- Jungle Moc Casual Shoes $54 (Orig. $90)
- Oakcreek Hiking Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- Moab 2 Mid Craft Boots $131 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Terran 3 Cush Slide Sandals $55 (Orig. $80)
- Trail Glove 6 Hiking Shoes $77 (Orig. $110)
- Oakcreek Waterproof Hiking Shoes $82 (Orig. $110)
- Antora 2 GORE-TEX Sneakers $112 (Orig. $150)
- Moab Speed Wide Sneakers $97 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!