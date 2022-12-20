Merrell End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling hiking boots, sneakers, more

The Merrell End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling hiking boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Moab 2 Craft Boots that are marked down to $131 and originally sold for $175. These boots are waterproof, insulated, cushioned, and highly durable. They’re also eco-friendly with 100% recycled laces and webbing and a mesh lining with a 50% recycled EVA insole. Plus, you can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.1/5 stars from Merrell customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out the KEEN Flash Sale here.

