Popular Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells undercut Black Friday at $300 today ($130 off)

As part of its holiday event, Best Buy is now offering a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $299.99 shipped. This deal is for My Best Buy members only (free to sign up). Regularly $430, like they currently fetch at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $130 off, $50 under the most readily available Black Friday price this year, and the lowest we can find. While they might not have the smart integrations you’ll find on the discounted Alexa NordicTrack set that is selling for the same price at Amazon right now, the SelectTech option is one of the most popular in the adjustable dumbbells category. Alongside the 1-year JRNY membership for connected workouts, they range from 5 to 25-pounds via a simple selection dial and include a storage base for each dumbbell. Head below for more details.

If you’re not particularly partial to the brand name options, there’s plenty of cash to be saved. Something like the Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set also includes a pair of them and sells for $158 shipped on Amazon. They might only go up to 25-pounds a side, but they are worth consideration for folks who don’t need the 50-pound weights above.

If it’s the fitness company tech you’re after, check out this holiday deal on Apple Watch Ultra or the more affordable Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch. We also happen to be tracking Amazon’s fitness wearables down at the best prices ever – the same listings we saw over Black Friday – at $35 a pop on both the swim-ready standard model and the Halo View with a color display. Take a closer look at those deals right here.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership (149 dollars value)

This single dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds

Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system

Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next

